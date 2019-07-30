Man who claimed unfair trial based on all-white jury pool sentenced in Maine drug case

A Massachusetts man who claimed he couldn't get a fair trial in a Maine drug case because of an all-white jury is going to prison for 14 years.

55-year-old Myron Crosby was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

He was found guilty last August of funneling heroin from Massachusetts and Connecticut into the Newport area.

Crosby is African American. A federal judge rejected Crosby's request last summer to move his trial because there were no minorities in the jury pool.

Court documents say four years ago, Crosby helped supply up to 80,000 bags of heroin to be sold in Maine.