A man accused of kicking a nurse in the stomach and kicking two police officers after being taken to a hospital for care went before a judge Monday.

Charges against 22-year-old Joshua Rogan include assault on an emergency medical care provider, unlawful possession and violation of release.

Prosecutors say Rogan kicked a nurse so hard she had to walk out of the room to catch her breath.

Rogan's being held on $1,500 bail.

He's due back in court next month.