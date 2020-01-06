Man wanted in connection with the death of Franky the pug held without bail

One of two men accused of shooting a dog to death in Winter Harbor last year is being held without bail after avoiding the law since late summer.

38-year-old Nathan Burke appeared in court Monday in Ellsworth.

He was arrested Saturday during a domestic violence incident in Gouldsboro.

Burke has been wanted since August for violations of bail from torturing and killing a dog named Franky.

24-year-old Justin Chipman was also charged in the case. He was found guilty in November and is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Burke will return to court in February.

A third person connected to this crime plead guilty Monday.

According to the District Attorney, 26-year-old Maria Lockhart is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

She is accused of driving Burke and Chipman to a Bangor hotel after the dog was killed.

If Lockhart stays out of trouble for a year, prosecutors say she will be charged with a lesser crime.