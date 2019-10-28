Man wanted in Oklahoma goes before a Bangor judge

A man wanted in Oklahoma for kidnapping and rape was in court in Bangor.

Terran Morrow was taken into custody by East Millinocket Police over the weekend.

He was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

His attorney requested to waive extradition in court Monday afternoon.

Court documents say police were alerted to drugs being sold from a hotel room in Medway that Morrow was staying in. That's when they discovered he was wanted in Oklahoma.

He's being held without bail.