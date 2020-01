Millinocket Police say the man who allegedly used a samurai sword during a fight this weekend turned himself in today and is now in jail.

Police say 35-year-old Jeremy Rideout of Millinocket has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

They say the fight happened on Sunday in the parking lot of the high school where they found the victim with cuts to his arm.

That man was taken to a hospital and later released.