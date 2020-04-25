Man, teen arrested after woman shot inside Lewiston apartment, police say

Lewiston police said a man and a teen are in custody after shots were fired into an apartment on College Street, injuring a woman inside.

Officers responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said 22-year-old Brandon Santos and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested. Both are facing charges of elevated aggravated assault and theft of a firearm.

Santos is currently being held in Androscoggin County. The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center, police said.

Then identity of the juvenile is not being released.

The victim's identity has not been released. She was treated and released from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 207-784-6421.