State police are trying to figure out what caused a crash in Alton that sent one man to a hospital.

We're told the 40-year-old driver ran off the Bennoch Road about 5 o'clock and slammed into a tree.

The impact of the crash basically wrapped the truck around the tree.

Despite that, we're told the man has non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of the road was closed for about a couple of hours while emergency responders were on the scene.