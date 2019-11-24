Man suffers burns when gasoline added to barrel fire

A man in his 50s suffered burns late Saturday morning while burning material in a barrel at 7 Wilderness Way in Windham.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said the man apparently added gasoline to the fire, causing the flames to flash upward. The man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, Libby said.

Libby said he did not know if the injured man lived at the home where the fire occurred.

Libby said the state fire marshal's office will investigate the incident Monday.