Man stopped for speeding in Winslow, charged with drug trafficking

Winslow Police stopped a Windsor man for speeding on Friday. He now faces drug trafficking charges.

Police say when they stopped 33-year-old Anthony Englesbobb, they found he had two warrants for his arrest.

They searched his car and found reason to charge him with more crimes.

Police say they seized two loaded handguns, crack cocaine, LSD, Suboxone, and Oxycodone.

Englesbobb is also charged with being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and drug possession.

His bail was set at just over $11,000.