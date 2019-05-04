Man stabbed after fight in South Portland

A man is recovering Saturday after South Portland police say he was stabbed overnight.

No one has been charged, but police said there is no threat to the public.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Maine Medical Center, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they got a call around 3 a.m. about a large fight on Powers Road.

They found the victim when they got there. They're investigating what led up to the fight and stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the station at 874-8575.

