Man shot, killed by Gorham police identified

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot and killed by a Gorham police officer while trying to escape.

The man has been identified as Kyle Needham of Standish, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near the Burger King at the Village Mall plaza in Gorham.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General said Needham was wanted on warrants. When he was confronted by Gorham police, he tried to escape in a truck. He rammed a police cruiser and was shot when it looked as if another officer was in danger of being run over by the truck.

The officer involved has also been identified as Dean Hannon with the Gorham Police Department. Hannon is on administrative leave, according to police.

A woman was with Needham at the time of this incident. Neither she nor any officers were injured.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating.