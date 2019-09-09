Man shot in Presque Isle, police calling it an isolated incident

Authorities say a shooting in Presque Isle appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community, but no arrest has been made.

Just before 6am Monday, police say they received a 9-1-1 call from an unidentified male saying he had been shot and was dying.

They found the man in a residence on Northern Road and he was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known at this time.

Area businesses and schools were placed either on lock-down or closed for much of the day.

University of Maine Presque Isle campus offices re-opened at noon and classes were set to resume at 2 Monday.

Northern Maine Community College officials opted to keep the campus closed Monday, with the plan to re-open as normal Tuesday morning.

NMCC has asked students living on campus to remain vigilant and refrain from allowing people not known to students from entering buildings as the shooter has not yet been identified by police.