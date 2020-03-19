Man shot in Millinocket on Sunday has died, according to police

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - State Police investigators say a Millinocket man who was shot Sunday has died.
We're told 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey died at a Bangor hospital.
That's where was he taken after the weekend incident.
Police say they went to a house on Penobscot Avenue Sunday night and found 45-year-old Jason Mulligan barricaded inside.
When police made it in, the found Pelkey with a gunshot wound.
Another man and a women were in the home, too.
Mulligan is being held at Penobscot County Jail.
He is charged with aggravated attempted murder.