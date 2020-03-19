Man shot in Millinocket on Sunday has died, according to police

State Police investigators say a Millinocket man who was shot Sunday has died.

We're told 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey died at a Bangor hospital.

That's where was he taken after the weekend incident.

Police say they went to a house on Penobscot Avenue Sunday night and found 45-year-old Jason Mulligan barricaded inside.

When police made it in, the found Pelkey with a gunshot wound.

Another man and a women were in the home, too.

Mulligan is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated attempted murder.