Man shot and killed by police in Gorham

Officials say a 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot and killed by a Gorham police officer while trying to escape.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near the Burger King at the Village Mall plaza in Gorham.

The Office of the Maine attorney general says the suspect, whose name has not been released, was wanted on warrants. When he was confronted by Gorham police, he tried to escape in a truck. He rammed a police cruiser and was shot when it looked as if another officer was in danger of being run over by the truck.

We're told a woman was with the suspect at the time of this incident.

Neither she nor any officers were injured.

The Office of the Maine attorney general is investigating.