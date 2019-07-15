Man seriously injured in New Portland motorcycle crash

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in New Portland Sunday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cedric Collins of New Portland was traveling on Meadowbrook Road and was ejected from his bike when he lost control while speeding causing the bike to fishtail.

Witnesses say he was performing power turns in the roadway near the scene of the accident.

Collins was life-flighted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a severe head injury.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and say charges are likely.