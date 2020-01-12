Man seriously injured in Limington crash

A Cornish man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his car and struck a tree in Limington, officials at the York County Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, 29-year-old Shawn Harmon was driving at a high rate of speed on Ossipee Trail before he hit a large pine tree.

Harmon sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

