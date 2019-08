A 61-year-old man accused of robbing a Bangor credit union is headed to prison for 8 years.

Joseph Vandam pled guilty to the robbery Thursday.

Vandam went to the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union on Main Street last month and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and police arrested him a short distance away.

At the time of the robbery, Vandam was out on bail on an unrelated charge.