Man sentenced to a year in prison for starting Millinocket church fire

A man from Millinocket who set a local church on fire is going to prison for a year.

21-year-old Adam Turner pleaded guilty Monday to arson and burglary.

He was arrested in March after investigators say DNA evidence led them to Turner.

The pastor at the Church of the Nazarene discovered the flames last June and used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire.

Today in court, he said the church is their home for worship, but they do forgive Turner.

Authorities say Turner started three separate fires inside the church on Forest Avenue.

We're told he has no affiliation to the church.

Turner apologized in court to the church and its congregation.

He says, "I apologize to you for what I did to your congregation. I didn't do it because I have anything against church or God. I just have a problem that I need to fix."

Turner's Attorney, Jeff Sliverstein says, "He's never really denied his involvement. While he can't explain a rational motivation or purpose behind it, he does acknowledge that he had been abusing alcohol at the time and that he engaged in this activity."

Investigators say the fire caused $60,000 in damage.

Turner will be ordered to pay $500 in insurance restitution.