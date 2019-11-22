Man sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison for death of baby

Jessee Mackin has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the death of six-month-old Larry Lord.

Prosecutors say the baby had a severe skull injury and had asked for an eight year prison sentence.

Mackin was convicted of manslaughter in the death of a six-month-old Larry Lord in Millinocket.

Mackin was living with the baby's mother at the time.

The boy died after being brought, unresponsive, to a hospital.

At the sentencing hearing today, the baby's mother, Jamie Clark, said she feels Mackin still loves her six-year-old daughter, who she calls dad.

Several friends of Mackin spoke in court saying he was a kind person.

The baby's father spoke from prison saying he questions why Mackin wasn't charged with murder.