Man sentenced for manslaughter death of six-month-old baby

It was 2015 when six-month-old Larry Lord died from a severe skull injury.

Earlier this year, a judge found the man who was living the boy's mother guilty of manslaughter.

Friday in Bangor, Jessee Mackin was sentenced.

"I have decided that I am going to impose a sentence of 11 years and suspending all but five and one half year of that sentence," said Judge Anderson.

Jessee Mackin received his sentence from the judge who decided he was guilty of the manslaughter death of six-month-old Larry Lord.

"Your Honor, we want you, Mr. Mackin, to know this. We will never be able to give Larry his Christmas blanket, his birthday gifts, or take him on his first fishing trip," said Larry Lord's aunt.

Family members, including Larry's grandmother, talked about how devastating the loss of Larry is.

"I would have been a lot happier knowing it was at least 11 years instead of the shortest sentence of what he got, but nothing ever would have been enough for what he did," said Noel Corder.

Several people spoke on Mackin's behalf.

"He's a loving caring, compassionate person."

Even Larry Lord's mother, Jamie Clark, felt the judge should go easy on Mackin.

"In my heart, I know Mr. Mackin loved Larry."

"Jamie Clark has questioned the state from the beginning because she wants to believe that the man that she loved wouldn't smash her baby's head on a hard object. It's a very difficult thing for a mother to accept, and she made the choice to be with Jessee Mackin and Jessee Mackin killed her baby," said Leanne Robbin, Assistant Attorney General.

Mackin's lawyer disagrees.

"I believe my client didn't kill that baby, did not kill that child. Jessee Mackin is a gentle giant. We're very disappointed in the verdict. We're disappointed in the sentence. It's rare the defense has so much family and community support, and the trial was unusual. We will be appealing," said Stephen Smith.

"The state police worked tirelessly on this case to get justice for Baby Lord, and we're glad that this has concluded with a jail term today," said Robbin.

A jail term an advocate for Mackin's family says they will fight.

"We're extremely disappointed by what we heard today. All I can say is we've just begun to fight because we are not going to let Jessee rot in jail for something he didn't commit."

Mackin was taken to jail following the sentencing.

