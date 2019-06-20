Man sentenced for stealing truck from school bus garage in Searsport

A local man has been sentenced to three weeks in jail for stealing a truck from a school bus garage in Searsport.

54-year-old Frank Johnson pleaded guilty this week OUI, operating after suspension and unauthorized use of property.

He was arrested earlier this month when authorities discovered the truck missing from the RSU 71 School Bus Garage.

It belonged to a school bus driver.

A trooper in Frankfort saw the vehicle go past him and then caught up with it.

Johnson was also ordered to pay more than $700 in fines.