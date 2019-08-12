Man sentenced for leading police on pursuit from Bucksport to Winterport

A former Massachusetts man who lead police on a high speed chase from Bucksport to Winterport has been sentenced.

37-year-old Levon Johnson pleaded guilty last week to eluding an officer, reckless conduct and driving without a license.

He was sentenced to 8 months in jail - time he's already served. Johnson is now on probation for two years.

Police stopped Johnson's car in December in Bucksport. While they were talking with his passenger, Johnson took off.

Police pursued him through several towns and were finally able to stop him about a half-hour later.

