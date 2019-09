A man accused of kicking a nurse in the stomach and kicking two police officers has been sentenced to almost two months in jail.

22-year-old Joshua Rogan pleaded guilty this month to assaulting the nurse and violating his release.

He was taken to a Bangor hospital in July.

Court documents say Rogan told police he swallowed a gram of meth on the way to the hospital.

Prosecutors say Rogan kicked a nurse so hard she had to walk out of the room to catch her breath.