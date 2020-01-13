Man sentenced for 2018 fatal shooting near Portland shelter

A man who admitted to shooting and killing another man during an argument in Portland...will spend six years behind bars.

Tyrese Collins was 19 when he shot Jack Wilson during an argument near the Oxford Street Shelter in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year.

Monday, a judge sentenced Collins to ten years in prison with credit for time served.

"I live everyday with the memory of the careless act that I have committed. I am haunted by it, and I will be haunted by it for the rest of my life, said Tyrese Collins.

At the time of the shooting, Collins was out on bail and facing charges for a stabbing in Westbrook.