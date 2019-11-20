Man sentenced after jumping from moving car to avoid Somerset Co. deputies

A man who jumped out of a moving car to avoid Somerset County sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

46-year-old Corey Paradise of Gorham pleaded guilty last month to eluding an officer.

Deputies tried to catch up with him in August of last year after a report of a burglary in Moscow.

They tried to stop his car as he was leaving a camp on Route 201, but Paradise drove off.

Deputies went after him, with Paradise reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Later, he jumped from the moving vehicle and ran away.

Paradise had multiple arrest warrants out for him at the time.