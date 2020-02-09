Man rescued after falling more than 300 feet down cliff in Dixfield

A Massachusetts man who fell more than 300 feet down a cliff has been rescued.

Officials say 54-year-old Robert Burns of Waltham, Massachusetts was driving his ATV with his nephew up Holt Hill in Dixfield on Saturday night.

Burns was looking over the cliff known as Bull Rock when he slipped and slid down the face of the cliff.

Wardens say his nephew called 911, and they responded to the scene.

Burns was unconscious at first, but wardens said they eventually heard him yelling for help, leading to him being found at the base of the cliff

He was transported to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter, which flew him to Central Maine Medical Center.

Burns suffered injuries to his head, leg and chest in the fall.

His condition is unknown at this time.