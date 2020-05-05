Man presumed drowned after canoe capsizes in Sanford

A Hollis man is presumed drowned after a canoe capsized in Sanford.

Maine Game Wardens say 56-year-old Kenneth Ham was in a canoe with his 8-year-old son and a friend on Estes Lake Monday afternoon.

Officials say Ham was in the bow of the canoe and turned around to adjust his son's life jacket when the canoe flipped over.

First responders found the 8-year-old wearing his life-jacket.

The friend was clinging to the canoe.

Both had been in the water for about 35 minutes before being rescued.

We're told the search for Ham will resume Tuesday morning.