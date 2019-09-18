Man pleads not guilty to waterfront assault of transient

A Bangor man accused of attacking a homeless man in downtown Bangor was in court this morning.

19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland pleaded not guilty to assault.

In late July, police were called to the area of Front and Railroad Streets after a transient said he was attacked by two men while fixing his bike.

18-year-old Liam Geagan of Brewer has also been charged in that case.

Both men, along with two juveniles, are also charged with aggravated assault for another attack at second street park.

Gilliland is due back in court in November.