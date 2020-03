A Patten man has been sent to prison for 3 years for the robbery of a credit union in his hometown.

60-year-old Bryan Ingalls was arrested in February of last year for robbing the Eastmill Federal Credit Union

Ingalls pled guilty earlier this month.

Police say Ingalls went in to the Church Street branch and demanded money, then took off, but was found just two days later.

Police say a portion of the money that was stolen was found during their investigation.