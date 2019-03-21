Man pleads guilty to multiple charges including stealing a Dexter police cruiser

A man accused of stealing a Dexter police cruiser and leading police on a chase pleaded guilty to several charges against him.

23-year-old Tyler Tibbetts is charged with escape, theft, and eluding police.

Dexter officers had taken him into custody for a parole violation, placing him in the back seat of a cruiser.

Tibbetts managed to squeeze, handcuffed, through the opening between the front and back seats and drove off.

He's accused of stealing a second car later that day.

The owner of that car was in court with a message for Tibbetts.

District Attorney Marianne Lynch read the statement for him saying, "I have sat where you are sitting now. I spent 30 days in the Penobscot County jail and 47 on house arrest. I paid my dues to society, friends and family. I had the choice to go down the wrong path or to make better choices and I tell you today Tyler, that you have that option to make better choices and be a better person."

Tibbetts apologized.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution.