Man pleads guilty to kicking victim in fatal park brawl

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - One of three people charged in a park brawl that left a Lewiston man fatally injured has pleaded guilty to his role.
Pierre Musafiri pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault for kicking the victim on the ground during a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park on June 12th, 2018.
The 23-year-old was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $300.
Two teens also were charged in the case.
One of them is charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing a rock that struck Donald Giusti on the head.
Giusti died three days later.