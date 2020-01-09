Man pleads guilty to kicking victim in fatal park brawl

One of three people charged in a park brawl that left a Lewiston man fatally injured has pleaded guilty to his role.

Pierre Musafiri pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault for kicking the victim on the ground during a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park on June 12th, 2018.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $300.

Two teens also were charged in the case.

One of them is charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing a rock that struck Donald Giusti on the head.

Giusti died three days later.