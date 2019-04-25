Man pleads guilty to check cashing scam in Eastern Maine, New Hampshire

A man accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks in Eastern Maine and New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

54-Year-old Mark Pignatello of Connecticut appeared Wednesday in federal court in Bangor.

He's charged with bank fraud, social security number fraud and identity theft.

Pignatello was arrested in Newport in October and initially faced state charges.

Police say he tried to cash fake checks in Newport, Orono and Bangor.

We're told he went to multiple People's United Banks with false identification and made off with about $3,000 in Orono.

Because Pignatello had similar charges against him in New Hampshire, his case moved to the federal level.