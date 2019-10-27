Shocking: Man overcharged for 22 years on electric bill

A man recently found out he has been overcharged by his electric company for more than 20 years, leaving him out thousands of dollars.

He has lived in the same home for over 20 years now, but recently, his family discovered something wasn’t quite right with his electric bill. (Source: KFOR/Hearst/CNN)

“I didn’t know there was anything wrong until not too long ago, my daughter started paying the electric bill,” Paul Northcott said.

“I paid it for 22 years and was never late, not one time,” Northcott said.

They say he was being charged a commercial rate all those years, overpaying thousands of dollars.

But after two different phone calls with Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Northcott thought his money was long gone.

“Later that evening he called me back, and he kind of got smart with me. He said, ‘You should have known this.’ I said, ‘How in the hell am I supposed to know it,’" Northcott said.

That’s when KFOR got involved, calling OG&E, hoping to get to the bottom of the issue. The utility company said they can’t comment on personal accounts.

But there’s a happy ending to this story. Northcott’s daughter saying he’s now getting a check for $4,700.

Tammy Brewer: “He’s happy about it. He said, ‘Well good.’ He’s happy for you guys and happy I called you guys," the daughter, Tammy Brewer, said. "It took getting you guys to make them do that. I just want to thank everybody at News 4.”

