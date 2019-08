A 50-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a tree Monday night in Raymond, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies said.

Anthony Finocchietti, of Gray, was killed, deputies said.

The crash on North Raymond Road near Notch Pond Road was reported around 7:45 p.m.

Crews found Finocchietti unresponsive in the driver's seat. He was taken out of the car, but died at the scene, deputies said.