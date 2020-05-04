Man killed in accident over the weekend

A Gorham man died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a motor vehicle in Westbrook.

The crash happened on Route 25 and Conant Street, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle was 64-year-old William Chadwick, a pastor at the Stroudwater Christian Church in Portland.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by officials as 71-year-old Jame Bosse, who officials say was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated but there are no criminal charges pending at this time.