Man killed in Sunday's crash in Buckfield is from Orrington.

An Orrington man died and his wife was seriously injured, in a crash in Buckfield early Sunday morning...

According to the sun journal, 64-year old John Gabarra was in the back seat of a vehicle driven by his wife, 59-year old Lisa Gabarra.

Oxford County’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart tells the newspaper the couple was hit by a car driven by 27-year old Jarek Boyd of Hartford. He adds alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the case.

“It is appearing that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash,” said Urquhart. “After the accident has been reconstructed and the results of blood tests have been returned, we’ll forward the information to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

The crash happened on route 117 around 1 Sunday morning.

John Gabarra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Gabarra was flown to a hospital in Lewiston with multiple injuries, according to the newspaper.

Another passenger, 86-year old Donna Cook was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Boyd and a passenger in his car were not injured.

