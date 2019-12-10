Man killed in New Zealand volcano eruption was longtime Maine camp counselor

One of the victims of the deadly volcano eruption on an island in New Zealand had longtime ties to Maine.

Harden Marshall-Inman had traveled from New Zealand to work as a camp counselor for the YMCA Camp of Maine in Winthrop for at least a decade.

While in New Zealand, Marshall-Inman worked for White Island Tours, which offers boat tours of the island where the volcano is located.

Marshall-Inman was one of the six people killed when the volcano erupted this week.

Jeff Gleason, of the YMCA Camp of Maine, said Marshall-Inman was a "pretty big presence" at the camp over the years.

Gleason said the camp employees are a "pretty tight-knit community." He said his last summer at the camp was in 2015.

Many people in Maine had kept in touch with Marshall-Inman and his family, according to Gleason.