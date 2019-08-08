UPDATE: Man dies in Athens house fire

ATHENS, Maine. (WABI) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Athens Wednesday night.
They say a man was found dead inside the home on North Road.
They aren't releasing his name at this time.
We're told a dog was also killed.
Authorities say three people lived there, two of them went to visit a neighbor and when they came back the house was up in flames around 8:45 p.m.
They say the home is destroyed and the Red Cross is helping the family.
Investigators are back on the scene.