A man is recovering after he was hurt yesterday while working at a quarry in north Jay.

He works for Polycor Inc. which makes granite products.

The Kennebec Journal reports he was using a tool to split a large piece of stone when he fell between the two pieces.

His feet became pinned between the two.

Firefighters used air bags to free him.

Crews say the man was awake and alert and was flown to a hospital.