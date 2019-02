A Clifton man has been formally charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend last month.

37-year-old Dwight Osgood, Jr. was arrested the day after the body of 35-year-old Kary Dill was found at the home in Clifton the couple shared.

Dill's friends say she and and Osgood had lived in the home for about four years.

Dill worked at the Clifton General Store right next door.