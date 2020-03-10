Man accused of police chase and breaking into Baileyville home indicted

A man accused of leading police on a chase in a truck he stole during a Baileyville home invasion has been formally charged.

21-year-old James Berube was indicted by a grand jury.

Berube faces multiple charges including arson, eluding police, kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

Police began searching for Berube after they say he broke into a home on Houlton Road in June and tied up the woman who lived there.

They were also looking for him in connection with two fires set in Princeton and one in Indian Township.

Police say they found Berube's truck in Trenton near the IGA in the woods.

A bystander captured video of his arrest.