Man in critical condition at Bangor hospital following ATV accident

Police said a man is in critical condition at a Bangor hospital Saturday night after he was ejected from his ATV in Burnham.

Authorities said the 48-year-old was life-flighted to the hospital and sustained head injuries.

Police have not released his name at this time.

It happened after 6:30 on Mount Road. Police said there were two ATV’S involved.

They aren't sure what happened, the accident is still under investigation.

They aren't releasing any further information at this time.