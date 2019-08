Firefighters in Oakland say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a train late Saturday night.

The man had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say he has serious injuries, but was stable by Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 11 p.m. on the tracks near Oaks and Main streets.

The man's name has not been released.

It appears he was walking along the train tracks. Firefighters say they're still investigating how the collision happened.