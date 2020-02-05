Man in Old Orchard Beach changes murder plea to guilty

A man charged with killing his 65 year-old roommate in Old Orchard Beach changes his plea to guilty.

This was part of a deal with the state which caps the maximum sentence for 31 year-old Dustan Bentley at 40 years.

Bentley had previously claimed self-defense in the killing of his 65 year-old roommate, William Popplewell.

On Tuesday the prosecution laid out the evidence, including police coming to that apartment, as Bentley was allegedly trying to dispose of the body.

Defense attorney Joseph Mekonis conceded the state would at least be able to prove a *knowing* murder.

“He also understood that, that aftermath of the way the body was wrapped up and the vehicle, and all that – it looked like somebody trying to hide something."

Bentley will be sentenced in early May.

