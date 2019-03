One man had to be taken to the hospital after he crashed his car in Bangor Thursday night.

According to authorities the man was exiting I-395 headed for 95 South around 8.

Police say he failed to make the turn on the ramp, went off the road and hit a tree.

The airbag deployed and he had to be cut free from the vehicle.

We was the only person in the car.

Officials didn't know the extent of his injuries.

The exit was closed for around an hour while the scene was cleared.