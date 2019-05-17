Man hospitalized after being dragged by car in Brewer

A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after he was dragged by a car in Brewer.

Brewer Police were called to Chamberlain Street around 3.

Authorities say they received a call that a man had been dragged behind a car and was unresponsive.

The man was injured and bleeding badly at the scene.

We spoke to the person who placed the 911 call.

He didn't want to go on camera, but he told us what happened.

"I saw a blue Chevy Cobalt, two doors, with a gentleman talking to two people in the car, and the car started taking off," said the witness. "Either the passenger was holding onto the person on the outside, the victim, who might be holding on to something inside the car, and then the car took off as he ran with the car. They sped up. He couldn't hold on anymore, and then he fell and he hit his head on the fall."

"We got here, and he was responsive," said Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt. "He was coherent. He spoke to the medics, and we did talk to him for a short time. He was taken to the hospital, and we are looking into what led up to this incident."

Authorities say they expect more information to be available as the investigation continues.

