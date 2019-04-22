Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford

A man was struck and killed Sunday by an Amtrak train in Biddeford, according to police.

The victim was identified Monday afternoon as Dennis MacGillivray, 42, of Biddeford.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if his death was accidental or a suicide.

Officers were called to the train tracks between Westmore Avenue and Pomerleau Street at about 4 p.m.

Biddeford police said MacGillivray had been walking southbound on the tracks when he was hit.

The tracks were closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.