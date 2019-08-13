Man hit by train was charged with burglaries a few days prior

A man who was seriously hurt when hit by a train in Oakland this weekend is the same man police charged with burglaries that happened in that town last week.

The Morning Sentinel reports 37-year-old Drew Roy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with break-ins at Messalonskee High School, Early Bird Restaurant and Oakland House of Pizza.

He faces charges of burglary, theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

He was released on $6,000 bail.

Police say on Saturday night Roy was walking on the train tracks near Oak and Main Streets.

He was flown to a hospital with severe injuries.