Man from Newfield reported missing

State Police and the York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in finding a mentally challenged man from Newfield...

63-year-old David Penny has been missing since late this morning.

He was last seen around 11 am on the Demeritt Road.

Penny is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing black jeans and a light blue long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriffs Department at 324 -1113 or State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

