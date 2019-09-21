Man from Newfield reported missing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police and the York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in finding a mentally challenged man from Newfield...
63-year-old David Penny has been missing since late this morning.
He was last seen around 11 am on the Demeritt Road.
Penny is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
He was wearing black jeans and a light blue long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriffs Department at 324 -1113 or State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.