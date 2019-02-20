Man from Massachusetts sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Oakfield man

A man from Massachusetts has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing an Oakfield man.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Marcus Asante shot 31-year-old Douglas Morin, Jr. nine times.

The murder happened during a drug deal in Sherman in October 2016.

A jury also found Asante guilty of robbery.

Tia Ludwick who is Morin's cousin, and Darin Goulding were with Asante the day of the murder.

Earlier this month, Ludwick pled guilty to murder and robbery and was sentenced to 17 years.

Goulding also pled guilty to robbery and will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for his role.

This story will be updated.